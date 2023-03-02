Carry-on guns cause airport jams

The security line yesterday in Airside C at Tampa International Airport. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

The gun owners are gumming up security lines at our airports.

What’s happening: As Tampa Bay airports ramp up for expected record numbers of spring break travelers next week, officers and TSA agents are preparing for an uptick in what the airport’s police chief says is the biggest problem of all: Floridians who forgetfully bring their guns to the airport.

Driving the news: Addressing the media Wednesday, chief Charlie Vazquez said it was gun owners — not terrorists or pandemic-angered passengers — commanding the most police attention lately when it comes to efficient airport operations.

Last year, TSA confiscated 131 guns from carry-on bags at security checkpoints — 10th in the country in guns confiscated.

That’s one gun every few days jamming up the line for some chunk of the 58,980 traveling through TPA on an average day.

What they’re saying: “It is the most important topic for us right now” in terms of safety for passengers and employees, Kirk Skinner, TSA’s federal security director at Tampa International Airport, tells Axios.

The big picture: Nationwide, TSA officers intercepted a record 6,542 firearms brought by passengers to airport security checkpoints in 2022.

Why it matters: For the gun owners, it means a fine of $14,950, and could get you arrested right there in the airport.

Everyone else is back here waiting, bud.

Context: Firearms aren’t allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit.

Our thought bubble: So, how does that, like, happen? How does one accidentally bring a gun to the airport?

Skinner, a former U.S. Marine, tells us that many gun owners become so accustomed to keeping their weapon close that it becomes like a part of their body, with them always, and they forget it’s tucked into a daily-use bag or purse they carry to the airport.

He has even seen travelers discover their gun in a bag in line and self-declare.

The bottom line: “If you don’t know where your weapon is, then you’re dangerous,” Skinner says.

What we’re watching: If the legislature passes a permitless carry bill this session, be prepared for more delays.