Eat like the Queen of Sheba in Temple Terrace

I'm ashamed to say I lost track of Queen of Sheba after owner Seble Gizaw relocated her lovely Ethiopian restaurant from South Tampa to Temple Terrace, not far from USF.

My date and I popped in a few nights ago and found the new spot at 11001 N 56th St. packed, but in that laid-back Ethiopian-restaurant way.

And Gizaw was all smiles as she gracefully waited tables and kept us all company.

What we ate: We started with the delightful veggie sambussas ($5), crispy pastry pockets stuffed with warm lentils, garlic, onions, peppers and herbs on a bright herb salad.

We moved on to the Queen's Eight ($16 per person), a big platter with samples of eight different delicious dishes including atkilt alecha (stewed carrots, potatoes and string beans), gomen (steamed collards), keiy sire (sliced beets sauteed with onions and tomato sauce), mushroom wot (sauteed mushrooms in berbere stew) and ye misr wot (red split lentils simmered in onion, garlic and ginger).

All that comes with a basket of injera, a spongy pancake-like flatbread that you use to scoop up the food.

If you go: Open Monday-Thursday from 12-9pm, Friday and Saturday, 12-10pm, and Sundays 4-9pm.