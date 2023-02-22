Gatsby-esque Davis Islands mansion for sale for $23.9 million
The largest waterfront residence on Davis Islands went up for sale on Tuesday for a whopping $23.9 million.
Why it matters: That's $1.4 million more than buyers gave in 2021 for Derek Jeter's mansion on Davis Islands — Tampa Bay's most expensive home — and would set a new benchmark in the local luxury home market.
Flashback: The high-end home market had a banner year in 2021, when new, wealthy buyers flocked here from other states.
- Following Jeter's record-breaking sale came a $16.7 million deal in Thonotosassa and a $16 million sale on Davis Islands.
Yes, but: Tampa Bay's luxury real estate market dipped in 2022, when the most expensive home sold for $15 million.
The big picture: The local lux market still looks like a steal compared to South Florida, where the 10 biggest sales in 2022 all topped $40 million, and the two largest were more than $100 million.
Details: The 1.45-acre estate property — which makes up three buildable lots — includes a 9,038-square-foot home originally designed in 1928.
- Per the Tampa Times in 1932, the French provincial home at 42 Ladoga Street was built at a cost of $12,000 — or roughly $258,276 today when adjusted for inflation.
- The house has seven bedrooms, seven full and two half baths, a gym, an entertainment wing, wine cellar and executive offices, plus a boathouse with two lifts.
Of note: With 464 feet of waterfront, the parcel is larger than Jeter’s old property. The new owner of Jeter's home plans to demolish it and rebuild.
What they're saying: "With the influx of out-of-state buyers flooding our market who are accustomed to price points well above what Tampa has produced, obtaining a significant piece of Tampa Bay's waterfront like this is nothing less than a rarified opportunity," Smith & Associates real estate agent Mary Beth Byrd told Axios in a statement.
