Bottle shop Wine on Water and bar Small Giant to open at Water Street

Cru Hospitality Group is opening side-by-side libation shops this week that bring a different kind of drinking experience to Water Street Tampa.

What's happening: Wine on Water, opening today, is a modern wine and spirits shop with more than 250 bottles — with a focus on small-production wines — and a by-the-glass menu for drinks on the patio or at the intimate inside table.

Next door, Small Giant is a cool but comfortable neighborhood bar that will serve "elevated" bar food and Columbus, Ohio-style pizza — thin, flaky crust, cupped pepperoni, cut in squares. It opens Friday.

Cru owner and sommelier Jennifer Bingham tells Axios she grew up eating square-cut pies in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, Ohio.

She thinks they'll be a hit at Cru's most relaxed concept to date.

If you go: The shops are on the bottom floor of Cora, one of the neighborhood's three residential buildings.