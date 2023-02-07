New champagne and cocktail bar Bouzy opens in Hyde Park Village

Bouzy, the latest concept from Tampa-based Cru Hospitality Group, opened to much anticipation Monday in Hyde Park Village.

The champagne and cocktail bar with 200 wine selections is the creation of executive chef Eric Bach, a 2012 Tampa Prep grad who has worked as executive sous chef at Bern's Steak House and more recently, a sous chef at Cru Cellars.

What to expect: Bach curated a sampling-style menu of light bites, fresh seafood, tasting boards and main plates.

At a press showcase last week, the people from Cru showed off Bouzy's chic and secluded dining space that feels like an exclusive bank vault.

Details: Bouzy is taking reservations for its 90-seat indoor and outdoor space.