18 mins ago - Food and Drink
New champagne and cocktail bar Bouzy opens in Hyde Park Village
Bouzy, the latest concept from Tampa-based Cru Hospitality Group, opened to much anticipation Monday in Hyde Park Village.
- The champagne and cocktail bar with 200 wine selections is the creation of executive chef Eric Bach, a 2012 Tampa Prep grad who has worked as executive sous chef at Bern's Steak House and more recently, a sous chef at Cru Cellars.
What to expect: Bach curated a sampling-style menu of light bites, fresh seafood, tasting boards and main plates.
- At a press showcase last week, the people from Cru showed off Bouzy's chic and secluded dining space that feels like an exclusive bank vault.
Details: Bouzy is taking reservations for its 90-seat indoor and outdoor space.
