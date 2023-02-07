6 pickleball social clubs opening across Florida

If you thought pickleball was a flash-in-the-pan fad, a bunch of investors are lining up to bet against you.

Driving the news: Matt Gordon, an attorney and investment banker who co-founded The Pickleball Club with Sarasota residents Brian and Valerie McCarthy, tells Axios that the company is on track to open six indoor 34,000-square-foot pickleball facilities in Florida.

The first to open will be in Sarasota's Lakewood Ranch in early April, followed by Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Venice and The Villages.

Details: Each facility will have 12 to 16 air-conditioned courts, plus cafes, pro shops and locker rooms. Think pickleball-centered social club, with plenty of space and reasons to hang out, like food, drinks, outdoor bocce ball and corn hole.

After an initiation fee, annual membership dues break down to about $125 a month.

Courts will be equipped with video cameras so players can study their footage to improve their games. Staff will also offer lessons and clinics.

What they're saying: "Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the history of sport," Gordon said. "We identified that potential early."

By the numbers: About 5 million people played pickleball in 2021, but a new report by the Association of Pickleball Professionals suggests more than 36.5 million people played pickleball from August 2021 to August 2022 — 14% of the adult U.S. population.

Flashback: The founders originally looked at converting the old Stardust roller rink in Sarasota for the project. But they decided to build a bigger space in Lakewood Ranch after noticing a surge in pickleball popularity during the pandemic.

What's next: The ambition now is to open 15 clubs across the Sunshine State — a "beachhead operation," Gordon called it — before expanding into the Southeast.