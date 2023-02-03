University of South Florida tennis teams to train with VR technology

How about a tennis match in the metaverse?

What's happening: The University of South Florida men's and women's tennis teams have partnered with sports virtual reality company Sense Arena to use VR tools to supplement IRL training.

How it works: The system, which the Bulls are using for free, uses the Meta Quest 2 headset and a properly weighted and balanced racquet-type device to give players visualization tools aimed at improving the mental aspects of the game — like timing, anticipation and quick decision-making — without requiring a partner, ball or court.

Sense Arena's VP for tennis Yannick Yoshizawa, who played at USF, tells Axios that a player can select from 35 drills for practice and the tool can introduce crowd noise, distractions, shade and wind.

The big picture: USF is the first NCAA team to use Sense Arena's tech for tennis since the product launched in November. The company says 10 NCAA Division I hockey teams — including Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern — use the company's ice hockey technology, which came out in 2018.

What they're saying: "It's not going to be overnight, but in a few months, the players should start to see concrete improvement," Yoshizawa said.