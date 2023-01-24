WWE legend Ric Flair named grand marshal of 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest
When you hear the word "swashbuckler," the first thing that comes to mind is probably 16-time professional wrestling heavyweight champion Ric Flair, right?
Good news, then. The "Nature Boy" will soon be swashbuckling down Bayshore Boulevard as grand marshal of this Saturday's Gasparilla parade.
Details: At 2pm, the two-time World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer will lead the 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest — more than 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, seven marching bands, and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates — down a four-and-a-half-mile route along Tampa's famed Bayshore Boulevard.
Our thought bubble: He loves to shout, spit, fight and dress in glamorous costumes. Ric Flair will fit right in at Gasparilla.
