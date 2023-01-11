"Baked Alaska" sentenced to 60 days in U.S. Capitol attack

Far-right media personality Anthime Gionet, also known as "Baked Alaska," arrives for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Anthime Gionet, a provocative right-wing social media personality known as "Baked Alaska" who broadcasts nightly from the Tampa Bay area, was sentenced yesterday to 60 days in prison and two years probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Flashback: The Tampa Bay Times reports that Gionet was initially thrilled that his case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, whom he called a "pro Trump judge."

Yes, but: "You did everything you could to publicize your misconduct," the judge told Gionet, per the Times. "You were there encouraging and participating fully in what was going on."

Details: Gionet broadcast livestream video of the chaos as rioters stormed the building, posed pretending to make a phone call inside a senator's office and was recorded chanting, "Whose house? Our house!"