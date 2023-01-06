Tampa Airport's giant flamingo named Phoebe

Tampa International Airport's famous flamingo is now named Phoebe.

Driving the news: The airport announced the pick Thursday after tallying more than 37,000 votes in its naming contest. Phoebe beat out finalists Cora and Finn.

State of play: A panel of judges from the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority reviewed more than 65,000 entries to dub the big bird in the airport's central terminal, which is part of Matthew Mazzotta's art piece titled "Home."

Zoom in: According to submitter Bryan M., Phoebe is "a play on Phoenicopterus."