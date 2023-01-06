2 hours ago - News
Tampa Airport's giant flamingo named Phoebe
Tampa International Airport's famous flamingo is now named Phoebe.
Driving the news: The airport announced the pick Thursday after tallying more than 37,000 votes in its naming contest. Phoebe beat out finalists Cora and Finn.
State of play: A panel of judges from the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority reviewed more than 65,000 entries to dub the big bird in the airport's central terminal, which is part of Matthew Mazzotta's art piece titled "Home."
Zoom in: According to submitter Bryan M., Phoebe is "a play on Phoenicopterus."
- "The flamingo's scientific name 'Phoebe' is also a playful alliterative to flamingo and means brilliantly inquisitive," Bryan wrote in his name nomination. "The overall 'Home' sculpture is literally brilliant and reveals the flamingo's inquisitiveness as it hunts for food in the shallows."
- Bryan, 63, a retired educator who went to elementary school in Tampa and now lives in Daytona Beach Shores, has won four roundtrip tickets from Silver Airways and a VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens.
