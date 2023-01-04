"Home," by Matthew Mazzotta, on display at the main terminal of Tampa International Airport. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

The giant flamingo greeting travelers at Tampa International Airport is so close to having a name.

What's happening: Back in November, we told you about the airport's contest to name the 21-foot pink statue in the Main Terminal, which was created by artist Matthew Mazzotta.

The chosen name was to be announced on TPA's social media accounts last month.

Yes, but: The airport received more than 65,000 entries submitted from all over the world and had to meet three times just to narrow them down to three.

The finalists: Drumroll …

Cora, submitted by Glorianne P.: "Because the official name of the art piece is 'Home,' we can expand on that and consider the phrase 'Home is where the heart is.' Cora is short for corazon, which translates to heart in Spanish."

Finn, submitted by Braxton W.: "Finn the flamingo has the perfect ring to it. Every time I see a flamingo, it looks like they have fins on their feet that they forgot to take off. It always makes me laugh."

Phoebe, submitted by James M.: "A play on Phoenicopterus – the flamingo's scientific name 'Phoebe' is also a playful alliterative to flamingo and means brilliantly inquisitive. The overall 'Home' sculpture is literally brilliant and reveals the flamingo's inquisitiveness as it hunts for food in the shallows."

The rub: You can't tell us Selene's Tom Birdy suggestion didn't even crack the top!

What's ahead: Voting on the three finalists closed on Monday.