The freakiest foods at this year's Florida State Fair

Ben Montgomery
A cuban funnel cake sandwich!

The Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich from The Best Around. Photo: Courtesy Press Marketing

The Florida State Fair has unveiled the gastronomic peculiarities that a brave or ignorant number of us will shove down our gullets when the midway clanks to life next month. Marvel at the madness.

Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich: The insides of a Cuban sando — pork, ham, salami, pickles, mustard, Swiss — between two funnel cakes. Yep! Then it's heat pressed and topped with a donut glaze.

  • Find it at The Best Around.
Mexican Street court sundae.
Yow. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

Mexican Street Corn Sundae: Fries layered with warm chile con queso, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro, lime, crema and crushed corn chips, topped with Cajun shrimp or sirloin steak.

  • Find it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.
The mangonada concoction.
The mangonada. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

Mangonada: Real mango blended into an ice slushy then topped with chamoy (a sweet tangy syrup), tajin (lime-tangy salt) and a tamarind stick (sweet chewy, spicy candy).

  • Find it at A&M Concessions.
Fried key lime pie.
There's a lot going on here. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

Fried Key Lime Pie: Bite-sized pieces of mini donuts coated in buttercream frosting, layered with key lime pie filling and fresh whipped cream, topped with white chocolate, graham cracker crumble and a fresh lime slice.

  • Find it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.

The bottom line: How you feel about fair food says a lot about who you are as a person.

