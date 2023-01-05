The freakiest foods at this year's Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair has unveiled the gastronomic peculiarities that a brave or ignorant number of us will shove down our gullets when the midway clanks to life next month. Marvel at the madness.
Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich: The insides of a Cuban sando — pork, ham, salami, pickles, mustard, Swiss — between two funnel cakes. Yep! Then it's heat pressed and topped with a donut glaze.
- Find it at The Best Around.
Mexican Street Corn Sundae: Fries layered with warm chile con queso, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro, lime, crema and crushed corn chips, topped with Cajun shrimp or sirloin steak.
- Find it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.
Mangonada: Real mango blended into an ice slushy then topped with chamoy (a sweet tangy syrup), tajin (lime-tangy salt) and a tamarind stick (sweet chewy, spicy candy).
- Find it at A&M Concessions.
Fried Key Lime Pie: Bite-sized pieces of mini donuts coated in buttercream frosting, layered with key lime pie filling and fresh whipped cream, topped with white chocolate, graham cracker crumble and a fresh lime slice.
- Find it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.
The bottom line: How you feel about fair food says a lot about who you are as a person.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.