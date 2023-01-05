The freakiest foods at this year's Florida State Fair

The Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich from The Best Around. Photo: Courtesy Press Marketing

The Florida State Fair has unveiled the gastronomic peculiarities that a brave or ignorant number of us will shove down our gullets when the midway clanks to life next month. Marvel at the madness.

Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich: The insides of a Cuban sando — pork, ham, salami, pickles, mustard, Swiss — between two funnel cakes. Yep! Then it's heat pressed and topped with a donut glaze.

Find it at The Best Around.

Yow. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

Mexican Street Corn Sundae: Fries layered with warm chile con queso, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro, lime, crema and crushed corn chips, topped with Cajun shrimp or sirloin steak.

Find it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.

The mangonada. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

Mangonada: Real mango blended into an ice slushy then topped with chamoy (a sweet tangy syrup), tajin (lime-tangy salt) and a tamarind stick (sweet chewy, spicy candy).

Find it at A&M Concessions.

There's a lot going on here. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

Fried Key Lime Pie: Bite-sized pieces of mini donuts coated in buttercream frosting, layered with key lime pie filling and fresh whipped cream, topped with white chocolate, graham cracker crumble and a fresh lime slice.

Find it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.

The bottom line: How you feel about fair food says a lot about who you are as a person.