From left: Greg Henry, Abby Radcliffe, Bridget Schuster and Shobi Maynard on their road trip from Tampa to Cleveland. Photo: Courtesy of Bridget Schuster

Grumblings of "we could've driven there by now" usually grow louder as flights get canceled and delayed. But one group of travelers actually took on the challenge at Tampa International Airport.

Driving the news: When their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled due to the winter storm on Dec. 22, four strangers determined to get home for the holidays decided to rent a car and make the trek to Ohio together.

Millions of people watched as St. Petersburg resident Bridget Schuster documented the trip on TikTok.

State of play: The group — Schuster, Abby Radcliffe and Ohio residents Greg Henry and Shobi Maynard — drove 20 hours together through the storm, making occasional stops for coffee, Chipotle and snow angels.

Schuster told Axios the group plans to stay in touch with a group chat.

What they're saying: "You're never taught to get into a car with strangers," Henry told Fox 13. "But that's exactly what we did. We just found common ground, and we all had a common goal. We all got along great."