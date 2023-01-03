Tampa Bay Buccaneers bound for the playoffs

Tom Brady spikes the ball after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

With a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South division for the second year in a row and secured a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Driving the news: Tom Brady's still making it happen, Cap'n.

The 45-year-old threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns, all to wideout Mike Evans, who had 10 catches for 207 yards.

Why it matters: It's been a rocky season for the Bucs (8-8).

"Statistically we have not done a lot of great things this year," Brady said, per NFL.com. "We haven't been very good on third down, in the red area, long balls, short balls — so I think everything needs to be cleaned up. That's just the reality of where we're at."

What we're watching: Brady and Evans have struggled to connect this season, but the duo's explosive rebound on Sunday is giving fans hope that they can keep up the momentum.

The latest: The Bucs join the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, Cowboys and Giants in the NFC playoffs, with the Seahawks, Lions and Packers in the hunt for the final seat.

What's next: Tampa Bay faces the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.