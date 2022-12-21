Port Tampa Bay to study opening more Riverwalk

Port Tampa Bay will study extending Tampa’s Riverwalk from Sparkman Wharf to the Florida Aquarium by making a stretch of waterfront behind Cruise Terminal 2 open to the public.

Driving the news: Prompted by questions from several port authority board members, CEO Paul Anderson said yesterday that he'd use on-staff consultants to look at whether the area could be opened to the public when the terminal isn't loading or unloading cruise ships.

The stretch of waterfront in question is about 1,000 feet, or about the length of a cruise ship.

The big picture: Led by Mayor Jane Castor, who sits on the port board, downtown boosters are interested in extending the easternmost end of the popular 2.6-mile Riverwalk to open more waterfront to quickly developing Water Street and Channelside districts. The Tampa Bay Times editorial board agrees.

What they're saying: "There is no end to the development, but clearly our waterfront is finite," Castor told the port board yesterday. "The sooner we make that available to the community, the better we are as a city."

The rub: Cruise lines, Port Tampa Bay and the U.S. Coast Guard must all come together on security plans for terminals. That can be complicated when the terminal is opening and closing to the public.

"It's not a light switch," Anderson said. "It doesn't just open up."

What's next: Anderson told the board he'd work with stakeholders to draw up plans and estimate costs.

What we're watching: The development growing north along Ybor Channel will continue to draw the Riverwalk that direction but could create power struggles between city leaders and the port about public waterfront access.