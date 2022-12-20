Cold front threatens North Florida citrus crop

Citrus growers in what's becoming known as the Sweet Valley region of North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama are facing a difficult decision as an intense cold front approaches that could damage crops.

The rub: Most of the satsuma mandarins have been harvested in the cold-hardy citrus region, but the navel and Hamlin oranges and Shiranui mandarin and lemons, which harvest later, remain on trees.

Growers must decide whether to harvest early and jeopardize taste, or wait and risk losing the fruit to a long cold freeze.

Between the lines: Cold can bring sweetness to an orange. Too much can damage fruit and kill trees.

What they're saying: Kim Jones, president of the Cold Hardy Citrus Association, isn't worried about the trees. Jones told the trade publication Citrus Industry most farms have enough water to help warm up the groves.

"The problem is the fruit that is on the trees," Jones said. "What do we do with it?"

The latest: The National Weather Service is predicting Friday lows of 23 in Gainesville, 22 in High Springs, 26 in Ocala, 28 in Brooksville, and 32 in Lakeland.