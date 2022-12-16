Monin reveals the spicy flavor you're about to see everywhere in 2023

Monin, the influential international flavor and beverage company with U.S. headquarters and a Flavor Innovation Center in Clearwater, has picked its 2023 Flavor of the Year:

Hot honey!

What's happening: Every year Monin flavor experts collect and analyze emerging trends, consumer insights, and industry data to determine the flavors that will trend in the coming year.

Why it matters: Those flavors then show up on menus at popular restaurants across the country.

Details: Monin's research shows that 70% of consumers who like spicy food said they'd try hot honey-flavored foods and beverages, indicating a market.

What they're saying: "Hot Honey is full of familiarity and warmth, and it allows people to take part in the spice trend without being overwhelmed by heat," Stasha Johnston, senior vice president of marketing at Monin, said in a statement.

Flashback: 2022's flavor was passion fruit.