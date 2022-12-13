Tampa Bay's year in search: What we Googled in 2022
Google's 2022 search trends for the Tampa area revealed some fun tidbits about our habits, as well as the fact that the search engine was where many turned for help in tough times.
The big picture: Nationwide, the use of the words "near me" in searches surged this year compared to 2021.
Point of intrigue: Google officials cited the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and people's desire to get out of their homes as factors in this year's search data findings. But Tampa Bay's search history was most likely influenced by Hurricane Ian and inflation.
Zoom in: Our top trending "near me" searches this year were for sandbags, "cheapest gas," power outages and food pantries.
- Baby formula was the Tampa area's top trending recipe this year, likely due to the formula shortage earlier this year.
Yes, but: Pilates, cookies, barbershops, concerts and IV therapy also cracked the top 10 for our area's "near me" searches.
Fun facts: The Tampa area was No. 1 among two places that had cookies as a top trending "near me" search. The other was Fort Smith, Arkansas.
- The Tampa area was the only place in the U.S. that had giant African land snail as its top trending animal.
