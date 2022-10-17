Tampa among metros with largest spike in inflation this fall
Tampa Bay has one of the country's most extreme inflation rates.
Driving the news: Consumers in the area that includes Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are now paying 10.5% more for goods and services than a year ago, compared to the national rate of 8.2%, per the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.
Why it matters: The figures released last week have become key political benchmarks in the 2022 election.
The big picture: Consumer prices nationwide continued to soar in September, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.4% — double economists' expectations, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes.
- Industry experts say the latest report puts pressure on the Federal Reserve, which is already raising interest rates aggressively, to consider another historic rate hike in November.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.