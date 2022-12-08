5 ways to celebrate the holidays in Tampa Bay this weekend

From boat parades to promenades, we rounded up a few interesting holiday events for you and the fam this weekend.

Water Street Tampa is hosting its first Holiday Promenade — an open-air market featuring more than 50 seasonal vendors and artisans, plus live entertainment, food and drinks — tonight from 5-8pm.

The charcuterie design, wine tasting and wreath-making classes are all sold out, but there’s still room in the holiday cookie-decorating class with The Flour Hustler.

Just a few clicks away at Curtis Hixon Park, the Tampa Downtown Partnership's Winter Village offers ice skating, curling, shops, festive food and drinks, and nightly holiday light shows.

Winter Village is open 4-11pm daily and Saturday and Sunday from 11am-11pm.

The Clearwater Yacht Club's annual Holiday Boat Parade will light up the water this Saturday at 6:30pm.

Boats will be launching north of the Mandalay Channel bridge and following the traditional route north, through the Island Estates community, to Memorial Causeway Bridge, back toward the beach, then to the Clearwater Yacht Club where boats will be judged.

The 22nd annual Hillsborough River Holiday Boat Parade kicks off Sunday at 6pm at the Lowry Park Boat Ramp, near ZooTampa.

This paddler-friendly parade of mostly small vessels goes upriver, ending at Sulphur Springs.

Sarasota's Holiday Boat Parade of Lights hits Sarasota Bay at 6pm Saturday to raise money for the Suncoast Charities for Children.

Best viewing is from Bayfront Park and Marina Jack. Guests can bring a new toy or book to donate.

For your calendar: On the fifth night of Chanukah, Dec. 22, Water Street Tampa is inviting the community to A Night of Lights from 5-8pm, featuring a Menorah lighting, music, food, face painting and craft stations.