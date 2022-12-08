St. Petersburg's four paths for redeveloping the Tropicana Field site

We're getting close to finding out what redevelopment of St. Petersburg's historic Gas Plant District will look like.

Driving the news: The city released plans this week from four finalists vying to develop the 86-acre space in the heart of downtown.

Why it matters: The Rays will get a new stadium that will (hopefully) make them proud to play in St. Pete, after previous plans for an arena in Ybor and splitting the season in Canada didn't work out.

Black families and businesses that were moved out to build Tropicana Field could once again return with dedicated space for affordable housing — a focus in the city's request for proposals.

Between the lines: This is likely going to be the defining move of Mayor Ken Welch's term following a rough first year marked by office shakeups and reports of his lack of presence at City Hall.

Some highlights from each proposal:

Sugar Hill Community Partners, a previous finalist under former Mayor Rick Kriseman's original request for bids, proposed dedicating half of its 5,200 housing units to affordable housing, with 325 offsite units.

The proposal includes two hotels, office and retail space, a performance hall, a museum, a transit hub and urban farming.

Sugar Hill also detailed plans for a Community Equity Endowment to fund the offsite affordable housing and give grants to small and minority-owned businesses, as well as a workforce development program, a renovation of Campbell Park, a $1 million donation to the African American History Museum and a redesign of Booker Creek.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston-based Hines want to build a 7 million-square-foot, mixed-use development with a Rays stadium at its center.

It would include 5,700 multifamily units and 600 senior living residences, with more than 850 affordable and workforce housing units on-site, and about 600 such residences off-site.

There would be office, retail and hotel space, a music venue, a new Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, full activation of Booker Creek and a connecting bridge.

Restoration Associates proposed between 2,800 and 3,800 affordable housing units and wants to dedicate up to two acres to self-storage units.

The group plans to build an intermodal center and a stacked mixed-use and a technology park, a convention center hotel with guest room towers, the African American History & Cultural Museum and Gas Plant Memorial Park.

The proposal includes a new retractable roof baseball stadium, or making improvements to the existing Tropicana Field.

50 Plus 1 Sports put forward what it called "the most aggressive plan for including minority- and women-owned businesses," a managing partner for the Coral Gables-based company told the Tampa Bay Times.

That plan includes 6,748 residential units, with half allocated for affordable and workforce housing; 4,483 parking spaces, and retail, hotel, office and cultural space.

What's next: The public is invited to hear presentations from each group on Jan. 4 at the Coliseum before Welch announces the selected developer sometime next month.