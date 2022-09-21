Scoop: St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to announce four new hires

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will announce key appointments Wednesday, city representatives tell Axios.

Catch up quick: The changes come two weeks after the city's communications director and deputy mayor both quit.

Janelle Irwin Taylor, the city's former communications director, resigned Sept. 1, citing a lack of response to what she called a "hostile work environment" created by then-deputy mayor Stephanie Owens.

Owens later resigned and Welch eliminated the position.

What's new: Erica Riggins is leaving her job as morning anchor for Bay News 9 to be the city's new public information officer.

More appointments: Welch's senior adviser, Jordan Doyle Walsh, will be interim chief of staff.