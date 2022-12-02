Tampa startup Therapy iQ wants to free therapists of paperwork

Nate Mangi knew being a social worker would be hard. But he never imagined his biggest problem would have little to do with directly helping clients.

"I was ready to get to work and save the world," Mangi, who entered the field shortly after emigrating to the U.S. from Kenya in 2003, told Axios. "But 80% of the job was paperwork, not working with people."

His solution: Mangi and his wife and business partner, Amy Query, who live in Seminole, created Therapy iQ, a Tampa-based software company that recently closed a $1.5 million pre-seed round.

The system, which launched last year, frees up time for therapists by streamlining clinical and financial paperwork and making it easier for practices to communicate with clients, Mangi said.

Why it matters: Demand for mental health treatment is on the rise, and therapists are struggling to keep up.

A recent survey of hundreds of Tampa Bay residents found that nearly half reported needing help to address emotional or mental health issues over the past year.

How it works: Therapy iQ aims to be a customizable one-stop-shop for behavioral health practices' needs. It has secure patient and client messaging, encrypted telehealth video services, automated insurance billing, appointment reminders, digital signatures, a paperless client portal and client self-scheduling.

The system audits itself to check for missed signatures or documentation, and tracks client engagement and retention.

What they're saying: Shaundra McGuire, a pre-licensed therapist at South Tampa Therapy and Mediation, told Axios it's common for therapists to have to navigate multiple dashboards and pay for several subscriptions to programs like Squarespace and Zoom to run their practices.

She said that any system that can help make paperwork and administrative work easier would help prevent burnout for therapists.

"We want to do the work and help people, but we all hate the paperwork," she said. "There's a lot of stress and every therapist hates doing it, so if there's a product that’s going to make it easier, therapists are going to want that."

What's ahead: Mangi is starting a new seed round today in hopes of raising another $1.5-2 million.