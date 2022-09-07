Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 22% of all U.S. adults received some form of mental health treatment in 2021, up from about 19% just two years earlier, new data from the CDC's 2019–2021 National Health Interview Survey shows.

The increase was largely driven by a five-point jump in the percentage of adults ages 18 to 44 who either took medication for mental health or received counseling or therapy.

Why it matters: The uptick corresponds with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been linked to widespread mental distress.