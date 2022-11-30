Buy a house, get a boat: Seller offers Bowrider with Florida mansion

Add this one to the list of creative ways to try to sell a luxury home in Florida.

What's happening: The seller of a 1.4-acre estate with an 8,383-square-foot mansion and 150 feet of frontage on Lemon Bay Preserve is offering to buy the buyer a boat — specifically, a Tahoe T-16 Bowrider Runabout boat, valued at about $22,000.

The property, at 1081 BayShore Drive in Englewood, is listed for $4.995 million and first went on the market in July.

What they're saying: "While this picture-perfect Florida estate is a gift, it is even better with the brand-new boat to park on the lift behind the home," Peter Laughlin of The Laughlin Group said in an emailed statement.

Details: The 5-bedroom, 5-bath home — built with safety features like hurricane-rated sliding glass doors and roof clips — features 20-foot ceilings in the grand foyer, a gourmet kitchen, personal gym and a game room styled after the Boston bar in the TV show "Cheers."

View the listing