21 mins ago - Food and Drink

New fancy hot dog concept JoDog opens at Sparkman Wharf

Ben Montgomery
JoDog Craft Hot Dogs

Photo courtesy JoDog Craft Hot Dogs

JoDog Craft Hot Dogs — billed as a new street food concept with riffs on the classic American hot dog — opened last week at Sparkman Wharf, the 56-acre shipping-container dining district at Water Street Tampa.

  • From Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori, JoDog offers geo-inspired takes like the Carolina slaw dog, the spicy Mexico City dog and the Hello Tokyo, which features kewpie mayo, furikake and crispy garlic.

Context: Isidori is known for the national restaurant chain Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, and JoToro, which has a location in Sparkman Wharf.

Our handy guide to Water Street and Sparkman Wharf

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more