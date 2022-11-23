1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Thanksgiving at Columbia Restaurant, by the numbers

Selene San Felice
Turkeys prepared for baking

Turkeys being prepped Monday for Columbia Restaurant's curbside pickup. Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Restaurant

Columbia Restaurant is a Thanksgiving tradition for many local families, including its owners, the Gonzmarts.

What's happening: We wanted to know just how much the Ybor location is preparing for its Thursday feast.

By the numbers, according to chef Jerry Bayona:

  • 🦃 212 turkeys
  • 🥔 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes
  • 🥣 70 gallons of gravy
  • 🍞 500 pounds of stuffing
  • 🍠 250 pounds of sweet potato casserole
  • 🥫 25 gallons of cranberry sauce

Selene's thought bubble: Now I'm a lot less overwhelmed about serving eight people. Godspeed, chef Jerry.

