Thanksgiving at Columbia Restaurant, by the numbers

Turkeys being prepped Monday for Columbia Restaurant's curbside pickup. Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Restaurant

Columbia Restaurant is a Thanksgiving tradition for many local families, including its owners, the Gonzmarts.

What's happening: We wanted to know just how much the Ybor location is preparing for its Thursday feast.

By the numbers, according to chef Jerry Bayona:

🦃 212 turkeys

🥔 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes

🥣 70 gallons of gravy

🍞 500 pounds of stuffing

🍠 250 pounds of sweet potato casserole

🥫 25 gallons of cranberry sauce

Selene's thought bubble: Now I'm a lot less overwhelmed about serving eight people. Godspeed, chef Jerry.