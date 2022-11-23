1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Thanksgiving at Columbia Restaurant, by the numbers
Columbia Restaurant is a Thanksgiving tradition for many local families, including its owners, the Gonzmarts.
What's happening: We wanted to know just how much the Ybor location is preparing for its Thursday feast.
By the numbers, according to chef Jerry Bayona:
- 🦃 212 turkeys
- 🥔 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes
- 🥣 70 gallons of gravy
- 🍞 500 pounds of stuffing
- 🍠 250 pounds of sweet potato casserole
- 🥫 25 gallons of cranberry sauce
Selene's thought bubble: Now I'm a lot less overwhelmed about serving eight people. Godspeed, chef Jerry.
