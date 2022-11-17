Florida's oldest residents face the nation's biggest burden of medical bills, according to a new study.

What's happening: 14% of seniors in Florida — which has one of the largest populations of adults age 65 and older in the U.S. — have outstanding medical debt, a report by Alignment Health found.

34% of those owe a total equivalent to three months or more in living expenses, compared to 27% of their peers nationwide.

Why it matters: It can be extremely difficult for seniors to dig out from debt, particularly if they've left the labor force or are dealing with medical issues.

Some older adults with extensive debt have reported skipping necessary health care, and research suggests indebted seniors are more likely to be in worse health.

By the numbers: Adults 65 and older make up more than 21% of the state's population, according to census data. In St. Pete and Tampa, elderly residents make up about 19% and 13% of the population respectively.

And more are moving into the state. Florida recently gained more older adults from net migration than any other state, at 53,150 annually during a typical year between 2015 and 2019, according to a recent census report.

The big picture: An estimated 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S., and the population of older adults is expected to double over the next few decades.

That means that the wave of Baby Boomers who will reach retirement age in the next few years will have to compete over already-limited resources for aging Americans, Axios' Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi reports.

Economic instability, loneliness and food insecurity will be the biggest burdens on older Americans over the next year, Alignment Health, a Medicare Advantage provider covering the state, predicted in the report.

What they're saying: Adam Wolk, a regional chief medical officer for Alignment Health, told Axios that older Floridians should pay special attention to their Medicare choices during open enrollment.

Some plans offer services like access to at-home care, transportation to doctor's appointments and grocery benefits. Seniors should also pay attention to differences in out of pocket medical costs and co-pays, Wolk said.

"Not all plans are created equal," he said. "Those little benefits make a big difference. Those low co-pays can be the difference between getting medication and not."

Be smart: We're in the midst of Medicare open enrollment, which spans Oct. 15–Dec. 7 each year.

His bottom line: "Don't suffer in silence. A lot of seniors don't like to admit that they're struggling," Wolk said.