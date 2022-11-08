Tampa Bay is top in bike-friendly businesses

Data: League of American Bicyclists; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa has the most bicycle-friendly businesses among U.S. cities, according to the League of American Bicyclists. St. Pete is third.

Why it matters: Bike-friendly communities are attractive to a growing number of tourists and professionals looking for places to live in the work-from-home economy.

Cycling reduces traffic, parking needs, CO2 emissions and is good for physical and mental health.

The criteria: The League of American Bicyclists maintains a national registry of BFBs and awards bicycle-friendly status to businesses based on standards including offering encouragement, education and resources to help commuters cycle safely and confidently.