1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Recipe ideas for meals to make when you have too many eggs

Ben Montgomery
Eggs in a jar with a chicken standing nearby.

The pickling has begun. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

My chickens finally started producing a few weeks ago, and I've suddenly found myself overwhelmed. How many eggs can one man eat?

What's happening: Besides fried eggs, I've made crepes, pancakes and egg bread. I used a few when I made a clafoutis from an old Julia Child recipe.

  • I started asking friends what I should do with all these eggs, and got a lot of "egg-drop soup" suggestions. My editor said I should make a timpano from the movie "Big Night."

Alas: A dear friend sent me this recipe for pickled turmeric eggs, and I'm falling in love with the tangy bite. It's super easy, if you have eggstra eggs.

Hardboiled eggs.
Pickled turmeric eggs, topped here with hot Hungarian paprika, pickled onions from the jar and a few capers. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios
