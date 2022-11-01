1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Recipe ideas for meals to make when you have too many eggs
My chickens finally started producing a few weeks ago, and I've suddenly found myself overwhelmed. How many eggs can one man eat?
What's happening: Besides fried eggs, I've made crepes, pancakes and egg bread. I used a few when I made a clafoutis from an old Julia Child recipe.
- I started asking friends what I should do with all these eggs, and got a lot of "egg-drop soup" suggestions. My editor said I should make a timpano from the movie "Big Night."
Alas: A dear friend sent me this recipe for pickled turmeric eggs, and I'm falling in love with the tangy bite. It's super easy, if you have eggstra eggs.
