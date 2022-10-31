Babushka's brings Russian food to Tampa

I recently visited Babushka's, a restaurant featuring Russian cuisine that opened in Hyde Park last year, and found the food to be fun and delicious.

If you go: Try the sauerkraut vareniki, which are steamed dumplings stuffed with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and the grechotto, a savory buckwheat risotto with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs.

🇺🇦 Of note: Stickers and signs placed prominently around the interior suggest the owners stand with Ukraine during the war.

Details: Open for lunch and dinner. You can make reservations online. 901 W. Platt St.