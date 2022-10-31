1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Babushka's brings Russian food to Tampa

Ben Montgomery
Sauerkraut vereniki at Babushka's

The sauerkraut vereniki at Babushka's Hyde Park. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

I recently visited Babushka's, a restaurant featuring Russian cuisine that opened in Hyde Park last year, and found the food to be fun and delicious.

If you go: Try the sauerkraut vareniki, which are steamed dumplings stuffed with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and the grechotto, a savory buckwheat risotto with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs.

🇺🇦 Of note: Stickers and signs placed prominently around the interior suggest the owners stand with Ukraine during the war.

Details: Open for lunch and dinner. You can make reservations online. 901 W. Platt St.

Khachapuri pie, made from eggs, cheese and herbs, with homemade dill sauce.
Khachapuri pie, made from eggs, cheese and herbs, with homemade dill sauce. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more