Walmart Health to open more clinics in Tampa Bay

Walmart is growing its new health clinics in Florida.

Driving the news: Walmart Health announced plans Wednesday to build 16 new health care facilities in Florida in 2023, including seven in Tampa Bay, to meet the needs of the state's growing — and aging — population.

The company opened its first six Florida facilities this year.

The big picture: Walmart has been trying to expand its footprint as a low-cost health care provider to underserved populations. Earlier this month, the company launched a new health care research arm, Forbes reports.

How it works: Walmart Health centers — which have also been rolled out in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois and Texas— offer primary care medical services, urgent care, dental and eye care, and behavioral health services. Offerings may vary by location.

Zoom in: Tampa Bay's new clinics will open next to existing Walmart Supercenters in Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Zephyrhills, Plant City, Lutz, Hudson and New Port Richey.