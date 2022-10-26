24 mins ago - News

Florida voters say there's room for a more centrist third party

Ben Montgomery
Data: University of South Florida; Note: MOE ± 4 percentage points at 95% confidence; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

In the final weeks before the midterm elections, most Florida voters have lost confidence that Democrats and Republicans can work together and nearly half think there's room for a more moderate third party.

Driving the news: That's according to a new University of South Florida survey of 600 Florida voters that shows 46% of Florida voters would be at least somewhat likely to vote for a third-party candidate who held centrist views for president in 2024.

  • Less than half of Floridians say that they have a favorable view of the Democratic or Republican party (41% and 43% respectively).
  • Only 38% feel that either party is representative of "moderate" voters.

