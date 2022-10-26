24 mins ago - News
Florida voters say there's room for a more centrist third party
In the final weeks before the midterm elections, most Florida voters have lost confidence that Democrats and Republicans can work together and nearly half think there's room for a more moderate third party.
Driving the news: That's according to a new University of South Florida survey of 600 Florida voters that shows 46% of Florida voters would be at least somewhat likely to vote for a third-party candidate who held centrist views for president in 2024.
- Less than half of Floridians say that they have a favorable view of the Democratic or Republican party (41% and 43% respectively).
- Only 38% feel that either party is representative of "moderate" voters.
