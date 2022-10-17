28 mins ago - Real Estate

Gronk's old party pad for sale in Channelside

Ben Montgomery
aerial view of the building and it's pools

Photo: Courtesy of Blake Yeager Photography

Gronk's former downtown Tampa party pad — with a 1,000-square-foot terrace and stunning views of Tampa Bay — is for sale for $5.4 million.

  • If you're confused, that's Rob Gronkowski, who recently retired from professional football after playing his final two seasons as tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Flashback: Gronk rented the 4,500-square-foot space on the 28th floor in the Towers of Channelside with a chef's kitchen, wine cooler, and resort-style amenities.

view of the kitchen
Photo courtesy of Blake Yeager Photography

Details: The listing, by Nick Janovsky at Premier Sotheby's International Realty, features 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, an open floor plan, a media room, tall ceilings, three parking spaces and a private poolside cabana.

The big picture: The unit is the most expensive listing in the history of the Towers of Channelside, built in 2007, per the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

  • The owner, an investor based in Puerto Rico, paid $849,000 for the condo in 2011, TBBJ reports.
View from the balcony
Photo courtesy of Blake Yeager Photography
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more