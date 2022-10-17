Gronk's old party pad for sale in Channelside

Gronk's former downtown Tampa party pad — with a 1,000-square-foot terrace and stunning views of Tampa Bay — is for sale for $5.4 million.

If you're confused, that's Rob Gronkowski, who recently retired from professional football after playing his final two seasons as tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Flashback: Gronk rented the 4,500-square-foot space on the 28th floor in the Towers of Channelside with a chef's kitchen, wine cooler, and resort-style amenities.

Photo courtesy of Blake Yeager Photography

Details: The listing, by Nick Janovsky at Premier Sotheby's International Realty, features 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, an open floor plan, a media room, tall ceilings, three parking spaces and a private poolside cabana.

The big picture: The unit is the most expensive listing in the history of the Towers of Channelside, built in 2007, per the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The owner, an investor based in Puerto Rico, paid $849,000 for the condo in 2011, TBBJ reports.