Tom Brady co-owns a Major League Pickleball team

Tom Brady in 2019. Photo: Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hold the phone. Two things:

Major League Pickleball exists. Tom Brady is a part-owner of a team.

Details: Front Office Sports reports that The GOAT is part of the ownership group of an MLP expansion team that will debut in 2023.

Besides Brady, four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters, producer Matt Alvarez, Wall Street bond saleswoman Callie Simpkins and financial adviser Kaitlyn Kerr are among the investment group, The Athletic reports.

The big picture: MLP, which began play in 2021 and has 12 teams, plans to expand to 16 teams in 2023.

Your turn: We should help Brady and the gang name the team.

Lames, sorry, names already taken: Florida Smash, the Mad Drops Pickleball Club, Jackrabbits, The 5s, Chimeras, you get it.

