The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up

Eric Lynn and Anna Paulina Luna. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Derek Jones/Eric Lynn for Congress and Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor.

What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County.

David Binder Research released survey results this week showing the two candidates polling 47% to 47%.

The candidates also tied for definite voters (42% for each), for those who might change their minds (4%), and for leaners (1%).

Yes, but: Among unaffiliated voters, Lynn leads Luna: 48% to 43%.

The big picture: Democrats want to keep the district blue to try to stop Republicans from flipping the House to a red majority.

What's ahead: You can request a vote by mail now. Early voting runs Oct. 29-Nov. 5 and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Go deeper: Florida Politics has a breakdown of past poll matchups for Lynn and Luna.