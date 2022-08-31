Charlie Crist resigns from Congress ahead of Florida's gubernatorial election

Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee in Florida's gubernatorial election, is resigning from Congress, effective at the end of day Wednesday, his office announced.

Driving the news: Crist's resignation comes as his race against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ramping up. His congressional seat will remain open until the November election.

"Serving as the Representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been an honor and a privilege," Crist said in a statement.

The big picture: Crist, who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican, beat Nikki Fried, the state's agriculture commissioner, in the state's primary earlier this month.

DeSantis, who has attracted some national support and has raised more than $130 million, is viewed as the favorite ahead of Florida's November election, per Politico.

Crist has vowed that if he's elected in November, he'll sign an executive order protecting abortion rights on his first day in office, Axios' Selene San Felice and Ben Montgomery report.

Go deeper... Florida primaries: It's Crist vs DeSantis — plus Tampa Bay results