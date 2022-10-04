20 mins ago - Food and Drink
Celebrate National Taco Day with Tampa Bay deals
Today is National Taco Day. That's right, on Taco Tuesday.
A few ways to celebrate:
- American Social in Tampa is offering $18 all-you-can-eat tacos and specials on tequila drinks.
- Tropico Rooftop Cantina at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa is serving a specialty Barbacoa Taco with kale and citrus slaw, cotija cheese, poblano crema and pico.
- Paul's Landing at The Vinoy in St. Petersburg will have $12 cucumber jalapeño margaritas and mango margaritas along with its new smoked short rib tacos.
BTW: Tampa chain Lolis Mexican Cravings made Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America.
Check out the Tampa Bay Times' list of local deals and Axios' roundup of national deals.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.