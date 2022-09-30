How Tampa Bay can help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian

Seeing what could have been us if the storm hadn't veered south last minute, Tampa Bay is coming together to support Southwest Florida and nearby neighbors.

Where to take supplies: Local organizers with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) established a relief hub and are gathering supplies to bring to Fort Myers as early as this weekend, Creative Loafing reports.

Those with extra hurricane supplies or extra goods in general can drop off supplies at Waters Avenue Church, located at 609 W Waters Ave. in Tampa. They'll be used locally and down south.

Most needed down south:

Water and hydration packs

Non-perishable food

Hygiene and medical products

Construction equipment such as tarps, chainsaws, generators and power tools and portable chargers for electronic devices

Baby supplies like formula and diapers

Volunteers needed: Feeding Tampa Bay is focusing on staffing volunteers at pantries and warehouses across the region.

As the organization evaluates its need for supplies, organizers are urging those who are able and want to help to donate funds. One dollar can buy five meals, according to the nonprofit.

Feeding South Florida is preparing to ship 4,000 meals to affected areas and ready to prepare up to 3,000 meals per day for families on Florida's west coast.

It's the closest food bank to the affected area since the warehouse for Harry Chapin Food Bank — the largest hunger-relief network in Southwest Florida — has flooded, according to a release from the organization.

Tampa Bay chefs and volunteers are pairing up with chef José Andrés' relief organization World Central Kitchen, working out of Metropolitan Ministries' commissary kitchen in Tampa, per the Tampa Bay Times.

They're looking for delivery drivers to help today.

Go deeper