43 mins ago - News

Fewer Floridians over 45 have a disaster plan in place, survey says

Ben Montgomery
Residents fill sandbags at Alfred "Al" Barnes Park in East Tampa on Monday morning. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Compared to 2019, far fewer Floridians older than Tom Brady have a natural disaster emergency plan.

  • That's according to a recently released survey from AARP, which showed that just 67% of Floridians age 45 or older have a plan, compared to 75% three years ago.

Details: The decline in preparedness is most pronounced among homeowners in this age group, decreasing from 71% in 2019 to 55% this year.

  • There were also big drops among those with annual household incomes of less than $50,000 and individuals ages 45-49.

Of note: Just more than half of renters age 45+ have emergency plans, per the survey.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more