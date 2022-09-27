Fewer Floridians over 45 have a disaster plan in place, survey says

Compared to 2019, far fewer Floridians older than Tom Brady have a natural disaster emergency plan.

That's according to a recently released survey from AARP, which showed that just 67% of Floridians age 45 or older have a plan, compared to 75% three years ago.

Details: The decline in preparedness is most pronounced among homeowners in this age group, decreasing from 71% in 2019 to 55% this year.

There were also big drops among those with annual household incomes of less than $50,000 and individuals ages 45-49.

Of note: Just more than half of renters age 45+ have emergency plans, per the survey.