Storm watch glossary: Important words you need to know

You'll be hearing a lot of weather jargon in the next few days. Here's some help:

Eye: The relatively calm center of the hurricane, where winds are around 15 mph.

Eyewall: A ring of cumulonimbus clouds near the center, where the strongest winds are found.

Hurricane watch: Sustained winds greater than 64 mph possible.

Hurricane warning: Sustained winds greater than 64 mph expected.

Landfall: The intersection of the surface center of a tropical cyclone with a coastline.

Rain bands: Curved bands of clouds and thunderstorms that spiral away from the center of the hurricane.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: A 1 to 5 categorization based on a hurricane's intensity.

Cat 1: Very dangerous winds between 74 mph and 95 mph, will produce damage

Cat 2: Extremely dangerous winds between 96 and 110 mph, extensive damage

Cat 3: Winds between 111 and 129, devastating damage

Cat 4: Winds between 130 and 156, catastrophic damage

Cat 5: Winds > 157

Storm surge: That's the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm's winds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says storm surge is historically the leading cause of hurricane-related deaths in the U.S. It can travel miles inland, especially up bays and rivers.