The big bucks you need to be a big Bucs fan

Ben Montgomery
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium
A li'l GOAT watches a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ready for the big game? Better bring your big-boy wallet.

Driving the news: The grand total for a family of four to enjoy a Bucs game this year — four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs — is a whopping $947.69.

  • That's according to an analysis from Bookies.com, which pulled together prices from NFL stadiums across the country and found that it's more expensive to go to a game here than in 30 other NFL cities.

Why it matters: That makes Raymond James Stadium the second most expensive venue in the country in which to take in an NFL game with your family, behind only San Francisco.

  • And it's not because our beer or hot dog prices are exorbitant.

The rub: Ticket prices are nuts here. The 49ers and Buccaneers were by far the most expensive teams to watch in person.

  • The average price for the lowest-available ticket at each venue was over $200, so just getting the whole gang through the turnstile is a week's pay at $20 an hour.

The other side: Games at five NFL stadiums — Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, Jets and Broncos — average out to under $325 for a family of four.

  • Ten of the 32 teams cost $401 or under.

The latest: The Bucs play the Cowboys this Sunday at Jerry World in Dallas, where a family of four can catch the game for around $748.

Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
