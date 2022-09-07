The big bucks you need to be a big Bucs fan
Ready for the big game? Better bring your big-boy wallet.
Driving the news: The grand total for a family of four to enjoy a Bucs game this year — four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs — is a whopping $947.69.
- That's according to an analysis from Bookies.com, which pulled together prices from NFL stadiums across the country and found that it's more expensive to go to a game here than in 30 other NFL cities.
Why it matters: That makes Raymond James Stadium the second most expensive venue in the country in which to take in an NFL game with your family, behind only San Francisco.
- And it's not because our beer or hot dog prices are exorbitant.
The rub: Ticket prices are nuts here. The 49ers and Buccaneers were by far the most expensive teams to watch in person.
- The average price for the lowest-available ticket at each venue was over $200, so just getting the whole gang through the turnstile is a week's pay at $20 an hour.
The other side: Games at five NFL stadiums — Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, Jets and Broncos — average out to under $325 for a family of four.
- Ten of the 32 teams cost $401 or under.
The latest: The Bucs play the Cowboys this Sunday at Jerry World in Dallas, where a family of four can catch the game for around $748.
