Ready for the big game? Better bring your big-boy wallet.

Driving the news: The grand total for a family of four to enjoy a Bucs game this year — four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs — is a whopping $947.69.

That's according to an analysis from Bookies.com, which pulled together prices from NFL stadiums across the country and found that it's more expensive to go to a game here than in 30 other NFL cities.

Why it matters: That makes Raymond James Stadium the second most expensive venue in the country in which to take in an NFL game with your family, behind only San Francisco.

And it's not because our beer or hot dog prices are exorbitant.

The rub: Ticket prices are nuts here. The 49ers and Buccaneers were by far the most expensive teams to watch in person.

The average price for the lowest-available ticket at each venue was over $200, so just getting the whole gang through the turnstile is a week's pay at $20 an hour.

The other side: Games at five NFL stadiums — Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, Jets and Broncos — average out to under $325 for a family of four.

Ten of the 32 teams cost $401 or under.

The latest: The Bucs play the Cowboys this Sunday at Jerry World in Dallas, where a family of four can catch the game for around $748.