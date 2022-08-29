Angry Chair Brewing expands into old Brew Bus space

Angry Chair, the small Seminole Heights brewing company with limited stout releases that draws beer nerds from across the country, has moved into a huge new location a mile and a half south from its former spot.

Details: The old location on North Florida Avenue and Fern Street was less than 3,000 square feet total. The move to 4101 N. Florida Ave., formerly occupied by Florida Avenue Ales and Brew Bus, adds some 11,000 square feet to Angry Chair's operation.

It also gives them a dining room, covered outside seating, and ample parking for the first time.

Hundreds turned out to a soft opening this weekend that featured all the usual beers and debuted a kitchen that delivered some interesting creations.

The menu features things like summertime nachos (pulled chicken, green chili, pickled cabbage, tropical fruit salsa, citrus crema, Monterey Jack cheese), a pickle smashburger (pickles, cherry pepper relish, pickle dip) and elote dip (roasted corn, cotija cheese and lime with chips).

What's next: Angry Chair plans to up production of lagers and IPAs and do more barrel aging in the new facility.

Tallahassee-based Ology Brewing Co. has plans to move into Angry Chair's old haunt, per Creative Loafing.