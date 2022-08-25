24 mins ago - News

Nearly 20,000 protected acres added to Florida Wildlife Corridor

Horse Creek Ranch from the air.
An aerial view of Horse Creek Ranch. Photo courtesy of Carlton Ward Jr./Wildpath

The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved funding for the permanent conservation of 19,897 more acres in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including one parcel nearby: Horse Creek Ranch in DeSoto County.

Background: State officials and conservationists are trying to conserve land within the corridor's green network of wilderness that snakes the length of the state, which also includes pastures, citrus groves and working ranch lands.

Details: Horse Creek Ranch in the Peace River Valley contains mesic hammock, bottomland forest, scrubby flatwoods, and blackwater streams, among other natural features.

