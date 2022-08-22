The rise and fall of Gazi Kodzo, the leader of a liberation group linked to Russia

The FBI raid on the Uhuru Movement’s St. Pete headquarters last month appears to have been touched off by a suspicious death in suburban Atlanta 10 days before and the subsequent arrest of a self-aggrandizing former Uhuru leader.

Recent revelations have put the spotlight on Gazi Kodzo, 31, who moved to Atlanta after being kicked out of the Uhurus in 2018, and started running a liberation group called The Black Hammer Party that critics have derided as cult-like.

Driving the news: A street gang investigator from the Fayetteville, Georgia, police, testifying last week in a case unrelated to the July 29 raid on the Uhuru House, confirmed that the FBI had long been watching Kodzo.

The FBI alerted the investigator after she started a local probe into Black Hammer over allegations members were harassing college students in downtown Atlanta for donations. It was prompted by an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that detailed the group's meteoric rise during the George Floyd protests, its far-right messaging and calls for violence against police.

The latest: Police arrived at Kodzo's house on July 19 to respond to a 911 call about a kidnapping and found a man dead.

Kodzo and Xavier "Keno" Rushin, 21, were arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a felony, and taking part in street gang activity, days before the FBI raided a handful of other locations connected to Black separatist organizations.

Kodzo was charged with sexually assaulting someone, which the investigator alleges was part of a pattern, a way underlings gained rank in the group.

What they're saying: "This is an incorporated political organization," Kodzo's lawyer, Stacey Flynn, argued in court last week, disputing Georgia's label of Black Hammer as a street gang.

Flashback: Kodzo was a regular at Tampa Bay-area protests — from speeches at BLM marches to targeted demonstrations, including the one in which Kodzo jumped on a table at the City Hall Stairwell Mural Public Art Project Committee in 2016.

After several years of activism here, Kodzo moved to Atlanta and started Black Hammer. Recruiting and political tactics got more theatrical, with live-streamed performances and giveaways. Kodzo dressed as the Joker in one anti-Antifa video.

Fast forward: The Justice Department is now alleging that Kodzo and Black Hammer took money from a Russian influencer named Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, according to an unsealed federal indictment.

The FBI arrested Ionov late last month for secretly funding Black political groups and directing them to "publish pro-Russian propaganda" and "cause dissension in the United States and to promote secessionist ideologies."

The charges: On Ionov's dime and at his bidding, the FBI says, a handful of Black Hammer members flew to California to protest outside Meta's HQ over Facebook's Russian restrictions.

Based on Ionov's indictment and on social media posts, Kodzo's Black Hammer espoused pro-Russian views against Ukraine and used Russian money to try to form an independent nation-state, Hammer City, in the Colorado Rockies.

Of note: The Uhurus — who also appear to have had contact with Ionov, per the indictment — aren't accused of any wrongdoing that wouldn't be considered protected speech.