Sarasota schools change pronouns policy to follow "Don't Say Gay"

Sarasota County students must now have their parents' permission to use a different name and pronouns at school, and staff are required to notify parents if a student comes out.

Driving the news: The district changed its policy ahead of this school year to align with Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, also called "Don't Say Gay" by critics.

Details: Under the district's new policy, staff are required to notify the school's principal and counselor and seek parental permission to start a "Gender Support Plan" if a student asks to be called by another name and/or pronouns, WUSF reports.

If the student's parent or guardian denies permission, they must be referred to by their given name and pronouns, according to the memo sent to teachers and staff.

"If a student tells us that (they) are gay/gender questioning/trans, etc. parent must be notified," the guidance reads, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Flashback: The school's previous policy adopted in 2018 said it was "up to the student, and the student alone, to share her/his/their identity."

The big picture: Other Tampa Bay school districts told WUSF they are either still revising their policies or are not planning to change them.

What they're saying: "The change is a win for parents, students, teachers and allows for the integrity of our public education institutions to be restored," Sarasota school board member Bridget Ziegler told the Herald-Tribune.

The other side: Booker High School history teacher Gail Foreman told WUSF that the policy has changed how she interacts with students.