Sarasota schools change pronouns policy to follow "Don't Say Gay"
Sarasota County students must now have their parents' permission to use a different name and pronouns at school, and staff are required to notify parents if a student comes out.
Driving the news: The district changed its policy ahead of this school year to align with Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, also called "Don't Say Gay" by critics.
Details: Under the district's new policy, staff are required to notify the school's principal and counselor and seek parental permission to start a "Gender Support Plan" if a student asks to be called by another name and/or pronouns, WUSF reports.
- If the student's parent or guardian denies permission, they must be referred to by their given name and pronouns, according to the memo sent to teachers and staff.
- "If a student tells us that (they) are gay/gender questioning/trans, etc. parent must be notified," the guidance reads, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
Flashback: The school's previous policy adopted in 2018 said it was "up to the student, and the student alone, to share her/his/their identity."
The big picture: Other Tampa Bay school districts told WUSF they are either still revising their policies or are not planning to change them.
What they're saying: "The change is a win for parents, students, teachers and allows for the integrity of our public education institutions to be restored," Sarasota school board member Bridget Ziegler told the Herald-Tribune.
The other side: Booker High School history teacher Gail Foreman told WUSF that the policy has changed how she interacts with students.
- "I have several kids that are transgender that have preferred names. And we had to tell them, if you want to use your preferred name, I have got to call guidance, and they're going to get a hold of your parents," she said.
- "So guys, don't say anything to me, if you're not out at home."
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.