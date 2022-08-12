1 hour ago - Things to Do

Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Ben Montgomery
sign that says TAMPA with 813 stickers all over the letters
Photo courtesy of Press Marketing

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?

Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s.

  • They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.
  • Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.

On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more