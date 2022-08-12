Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?

Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s.

They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.

Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.

On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.