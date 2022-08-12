1 hour ago - News

Bealsville folk artist Ruby C. Williams dies

Ben Montgomery
Ruby C. Williams. Photo courtesy of Katherine Gibson

Ruby C. Williams, a self-taught artist, minister and farmer from Bealsville whose playful but edgy paintings have hung in galleries across the country, died Monday.

  • Williams' longtime friend and champion Katherine Gibson confirmed Williams' death and told Axios Williams' large family was planning a memorial service for Aug. 20.
  • Williams was known for refusing to give her age to reporters, saying she didn't want her paintings to be priced according to how soon people thought she'd die. But friends said she was 92.

Why it matters: Soft-spoken and shy, Williams — who signed all her work R.C.W. — is one of the Tampa Bay area's best-known artists of the last three decades, and one of Florida's leading folk artists.

Flashback: Decades ago, Williams moved from Chicago back home to Bealsville, 40 minutes east of Tampa, after the devastating end to a relationship.

Ruby and Dave Audet at Ruby's stand
Williams selling her art at her farm stand. Photo courtesy of Katherine Gibson

Yes, but: No matter how famous she got, Williams kept selling cucumbers, watermelon and strawberries.

What's next: A service will be held at 11am on Aug. 20 at St. Mary's Church, 5360 Smith Ryals Road in Plant City, not far from Williams' produce stand.

