Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.
Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.
Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.
Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.
- SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.
- Most popular during the first five weeks was Prospect Park with 27 votes. DeSantis Park had only six.
Then: Late last March, just before the survey closed, suggestions for Gov. Ron DeSantis Park flooded in — 91 out of the next 128 suggestions, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.
Between the lines: Mike Rahn, a Republican running for county commission, took credit for stirring votes to DeSantis Park, per the Bradenton Herald, saying, "It's a great opportunity for our governor."
- And the Republicans on the commission agreed, assuring residents that everything was on the up and up.
The other side: Commissioner Misty Servia accused Rahn of manipulating the survey.
- "I don't like that a local neighborhood park has been hijacked and manipulated for political reasons," Servia said at a meeting back in March.
The mystery: The county released the survey results, but redacted names and addresses, so it's unknown whether all votes came from Manatee residents.
What they're saying: "I'm glad it's moving forward," resident Glenn Gibelina told the Herald-Tribune of the park. "That whole area has been marginalized for way too long. Disappointed with the name."
- One county commissioner wondered whether naming a small park like that after the governor was an honor; another called the park "a bunch of weeds and a cell tower."
What's ahead: The board will put the park name up for a final vote at a later date, per the Herald. The park could open in early 2023.
