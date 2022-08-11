Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.

Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.

Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.

Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.

SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.

Most popular during the first five weeks was Prospect Park with 27 votes. DeSantis Park had only six.

Then: Late last March, just before the survey closed, suggestions for Gov. Ron DeSantis Park flooded in — 91 out of the next 128 suggestions, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

Between the lines: Mike Rahn, a Republican running for county commission, took credit for stirring votes to DeSantis Park, per the Bradenton Herald, saying, "It's a great opportunity for our governor."

And the Republicans on the commission agreed, assuring residents that everything was on the up and up.

The other side: Commissioner Misty Servia accused Rahn of manipulating the survey.

"I don't like that a local neighborhood park has been hijacked and manipulated for political reasons," Servia said at a meeting back in March.

The mystery: The county released the survey results, but redacted names and addresses, so it's unknown whether all votes came from Manatee residents.

What they're saying: "I'm glad it's moving forward," resident Glenn Gibelina told the Herald-Tribune of the park. "That whole area has been marginalized for way too long. Disappointed with the name."

One county commissioner wondered whether naming a small park like that after the governor was an honor; another called the park "a bunch of weeds and a cell tower."

What's ahead: The board will put the park name up for a final vote at a later date, per the Herald. The park could open in early 2023.