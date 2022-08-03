36 mins ago - News

Florida among leading states in EV adoption

Joann Muller
Illustration of an EV charger cord forming the outline of the continental US.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.

Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.

But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.

  • In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.

Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change.

Yes, but: EVs account for only about 0.6% of all registered vehicles in the U.S. overall, according to an Axios analysis of monthly vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

  • With more than 278 million cars, SUVs, and pickups on U.S. roads, the historic shift away from gasoline will take years — if not decades — to play out.

The latest data: 4.6% of the new vehicles registered in the U.S. this past May were electric, according to the research firm's most recent data.

  • That's more than double EVs' share of monthly registrations in May 2021 (1.9%).

By the numbers: As of April 1, Florida has the second-highest share of the country's EVs at 6.7%. Then comes Texas (5.4%), Washington (4.4%), and New York (3.6%).

