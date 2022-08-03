Florida among leading states in EV adoption

Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.

Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.

But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.

In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.

Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change.

Yes, but: EVs account for only about 0.6% of all registered vehicles in the U.S. overall, according to an Axios analysis of monthly vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

With more than 278 million cars, SUVs, and pickups on U.S. roads, the historic shift away from gasoline will take years — if not decades — to play out.

The latest data: 4.6% of the new vehicles registered in the U.S. this past May were electric, according to the research firm's most recent data.

That's more than double EVs' share of monthly registrations in May 2021 (1.9%).

By the numbers: As of April 1, Florida has the second-highest share of the country's EVs at 6.7%. Then comes Texas (5.4%), Washington (4.4%), and New York (3.6%).

